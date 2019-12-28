The second day of the Boxing Day Test in Centurion on Friday ended in controversy after England fast bowler Jofra Archer flirted with a ban for targeting night watchman Anrich Nortje with two successive dangerous balls (beamers).

Archer bowled two full tosses at Nortje during the penultimate over that were initially called no-balls by square leg umpire Paul Reiffel‚ who strangely rescinded his second no-ball to keep the England fast bowler in the Test match.

Two successive no-balls for beamers would have seen Archer banned for the rest of the South African second innings and this did not go down well with the Proteas camp who consulted umpires Reiffel and Chris Gaffaney.

The Proteas ended day two on 72/4 on Friday with a lead of 175 runs.

Vernon Philander‚ who was the star of the show on Friday‚ said umpires must make the right calls for the sake of the game.

“It’s an interesting one‚ I suppose the umpires will have to deal with it‚” said Philander who took 4/16 in 14.2 overs including eight maidens on day two.