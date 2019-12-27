SA claim four more wickets to leave England stuttering at tea in Centurion

South Africa claimed four more wickets in the second session to leave England stuttering on 175/6 at tea of the second day of the Boxing Day Test at SuperSport Park in Centurion.

The damage after lunch was caused by a wicket apiece from the efforts of Vernon Philander and Dwaine Pretorius while Anrich Nortje accounted for the other two as the Proteas seized control of this match.

When they returned from the lunch break‚ Philander did not waste time as he was responsible for the removal of England captain Joe Root having scored 29 when he was caught behind by Quinton de Kock.