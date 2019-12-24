Cricket

England’s Ben Stokes a doubt for first test against SA after father taken ill

By Reuters - 24 December 2019 - 11:55
Ben Stokes reacts after bowling to Ross Taylor during the fifth day of the second cricket Test match between England and New Zealand at Seddon Park in Hamilton on December 3, 2019.
Ben Stokes reacts after bowling to Ross Taylor during the fifth day of the second cricket Test match between England and New Zealand at Seddon Park in Hamilton on December 3, 2019.
Image: DAVID GRAY / AFP

England all-rounder Ben Stokes will spend Tuesday at the bedside of his father Ged, who is in a critical condition in hospital in Johannesburg.

The England and Wales Cricket Board said Ged Stokes, a former New Zealand rugby league player, had suffered a “serious illness” on Monday.

The first test of the four-match series with South Africa starts in Centurion near Pretoria on Thursday.

"The all-rounder will not be at England’s training session at SuperSport Park this afternoon so that he can be at his father’s bedside," the ECB statement said.

Stokes, this month named BBC Sports Personality of the Year after his heroics in helping England lift the Cricket World Cup, is a vital member of the team, providing balance to the line-up as both a front-line batsman and bowler.

His potential absence for the test would be a major blow for an England side that has battled with illness in the camp in the build-up to the series, with bowlers Jofra Archer and Stuart Broad missing both warm-up fixtures with flu.

They are in a race to be fit for the first test, but have come through net sessions on Sunday and Monday. 

READ MORE:

Charl Langeveldt reveals who helped convince him to return to the SA national team

Proteas bowling coach Charl Langeveldt was on holiday in Namibia when acting Director of Cricket at Cricket South Africa (CSA) Graeme Smith started ...
Sport
22 hours ago

Proteas all-rounder Vernon Philander calls time on his international career

Proteas all-rounder Vernon Philander has announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket following a stellar career that saw him ...
Sport
23 hours ago

Retiring Vernon Philander a key member of golden generation

Vernon Philander may not always have attracted the headlines of some of his more heralded team-mates but he was a key member of what has been ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

FROM THE SCENE: Former gang boss Rashied Staggie shot in Cape Town​
Are these the men setting fire to Cape Town trains? CCTV footage captures ...
X