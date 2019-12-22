Azhar, Babar hit hundreds as Pakistan set Sri Lanka 476 to win

Skipper Azhar Ali and Babar Azam both completed hundreds on Sunday before Pakistan declared to set Sri Lanka a mammoth 476 to win the second and final Test in Karachi.

Azhar scored a return-to-form 118 for his 16th Test hundred while Azam smashed an unbeaten 100 as Pakistan declared at 555-3 at lunch on the fourth day with Mohammad Rizwan not out on 21.

Azam took a sharp single in the last over before lunch to complete his fourth Test hundred, and third in the last four matches, in 164 minutes with seven boundaries and a six.

It was only the second time in a Test innings that the top four in the order had all scored centuries after openers Abid Ali (174) and Shan Masood (135) on Saturday. India against Bangladesh at Dhaka in 2007 was the only previous occasion.