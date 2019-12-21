Proteas ‘more optimistic than they’ve been for a while’, says skipper Faf du Plessis

“We are definitely going in the right direction. If you look at all the stuff that has been happening recently, the culture in the team is very strong — you haven’t seen any issues with the players.”

Looking ahead to the four-match Test series against England, which starts on Boxing Day in Centurion, Du Plessis said South Africa are optimistic.

“I think as a team we are more optimistic than we have been in a while because there were a lot of challenges over the last six months. We haven’t played the best cricket as a team and there has been a lot of stuff that has been happening off the field,” he said.

“We aren’t as prepared as we would like to be as a Test team, but what is important is that things have changed over the last two weeks.

“As players we are always judged on performances and only time will tell, but what is important is that we focus on getting the right people in the right places.

“I feel that has happened now. We have a very good coaching and management staff right now.

“In the Test team when you don’t have the experience in the players, you need to substitute that inexperience of players with experienced management.

“When we went to India I felt that was very tough on Enoch to go to that tour and be judged on that. Even if you are the coach of the world, you will struggle to go to India and do well and that was a very tough gig for him.

“I have found that what is exciting is that we are keeping him in the system and he brings experience to the team. I feel that right now what we needed as a team is the experience of a group of players and experience with the leadership.”