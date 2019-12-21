Jacques Faul: CSA ‘match ready’ for the England series, but ...

Despite all the boardroom imbroglio Cricket South Africa’s (CSA) boss believes the organisation can still put on a show when the Proteas start their hostilities with England on Boxing Day.

“We are match ready in terms of hosting the matches against England,” interim chief executive Jacques Faul assured.

He is well aware, however, that it will be difficult to remove the pong left by the boardroom from the four Test venues — Centurion, Newlands, Port Elizabeth and the Wanderers.

“Tickets have been selling well. There is still negative reporting in terms of our governance structures,” he said.

“The council has to deal with that. That still overshadows everything we do. I’ve learnt from 2012, operationally there is only so much you can do.”