Spartans beat Giants to reach MSL final against the Rocks

Tshwane Spartans will face the Paarl Rocks in the Mzansi Super League 2.0 final after beating the Nelson Mandela Bay Giants by 22 runs in their qualifier match at St George’s Park on Friday night.

The Rocks, who finished at the top of the standings, will host the Spartans at a sold-out Eurolux Boland Park on Monday.

Set 167 for victory, the Giants’s batting let them down as they could only reply with 144 for eight.

Australian Ben Dunk rounded off his debut campaign with the Giants by making 35 to entrench his position as the competition’s leading run-scorer with 415 runs.

Marco Marais added 26 while Chris Morris spanked a late 42 in a losing cause.