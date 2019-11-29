Enoch Nkwe still leads the Proteas

Interim team director Enoch Nkwe will be in charge of the South African team for the Test series against England starting next month, a Cricket SA spokesperson said yesterday.

"There is no way we will go into an important series against England without having our ducks in a row," said Thamie Mthembu, CSA head of media and communications, in response to criticism about the failure to make key appointments that has led to uncertainty around preparations for the series.

Mthembu said the former first-class cricketer Nkwe, 36, would remain in his interim director role, together with the support staff who oversaw a humiliating 3-0 Test series defeat in India last month.

Nkwe's appointment was a surprise in view of his lack of international experience, either as a player or a coach.