Do away with the toss in Test matches, says Faf du Plessis

Proteas captain Faf du Plessis has reiterated his call to cricket authorities to do away with the toss in Test matches to give visiting teams a chance to compete in unusual conditions.

The Proteas have just returned from an embarrassing 3-0 series whitewash in India where host captain Virat Kohli won the toss in all three matches and decided to pile on the runs after batting first.

In the first and second Tests, India declared their first innings on imposing scores of 502/7 and 601/5 respectively and in first innings of the third Test they declared on 497/9 to effectively close South Africa out of the game.

“I have spoken to match referees and all the guys that the best way I see this for the future is to take away the toss, because away teams will have a better chance,” said Du Plessis, who has also reiterated that he wants to continue leading the Test side.

“As I said, I think they [India] have only lost one Test match at home in a very long time. I don’t mind if you take the toss away in SA because we bat first on green tops anyway.