Only six of the 15 players who featured for South Africa in the men’s Test series in India are in action for their franchises in the four-day matches that started on Monday.

Aiden Markram and Keshav Maharaj have valid reasons for not playing: they’re injured.

But the rest of the squad who delivered South Africa’s worst series result in 83 years — they lost 3-0‚ twice by an innings — have a case to answer.

When a team have performed as poorly as they have‚ in all departments‚ they least they can do is be seen to be finding answers for their problems.

And especially so when their only available avenue to give a better account of themselves in the series against England‚ which starts in Centurion on December 26‚ is to play for their franchises.

But only Heinrich Klaasen‚ Senuran Muthusamy‚ Lungi Ngidi‚ Dane Piedt‚ Zubayr Hamza and George Linde reported for duty on Monday.

That leaves Faf du Plessis‚ Temba Bavuma‚ Theunis de Bruyn‚ Quinton de Kock‚ Dean Elgar‚ Anrich Nortjé and Vernon Philander up the creek without the paddle of an excuse for not being on the field.

They would have done well to use the downtime to watch Dale Steyn in a television interview on Monday and take seriously what he said: “If you get off that wheel you lose your fitness‚ you lose your competitive edge and it’s something that I’ve tried to hold on to during the rains here in Cape Town.”