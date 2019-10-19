Some things changed but others remained the same for struggling South Africa in their men’s Test series in India in Ranchi on Saturday.

Temba Bavuma accompanied Faf du Plessis to the middle for the toss and spun the coin to start the third match of the series‚ but Virat Kohli still earned the right to decide what his team would do first.

And‚ as they did when the same plot unfolded in the first two games‚ India batted.

But‚ unlike earlier in the series — which the home side have already won — they lost three wickets in little more than the first hour.

Then normal service resumed‚ and when bad light ended play six overs after tea India were 224/3 with Rohit Sharma undefeated on 117 — his third century in four innings — and Ajinkya Rahane 83 not out.

India made one change‚ replacing fast bowler Ishant Sharma with debutant Shahbaz Nadeem.