Tearful Hamilton Masakadza quits cricket with no regrets

Zimbabwe captain Hamilton Masakadza could not hold back the tears when announcing to his players that Friday's match against Afghanistan would be his last in internationals.

The 36-year-old was given a guard of honour by both sides as he came in to bat in Chittagong and then hit 71 off 42 balls to take Zimbabwe to an impressive seven-wicket victory - their first over Afghanistan - in the Twenty20 match.

Masakadza ended his 18-year international career with a blistering five sixes and four fours.

"Obviously it was super special. To lead the team to the win was really special," he said late Friday.

Masakadza, who has played a key role in Zimbabwe's faltering progress in international cricket since making his debut in 2001, acknowledged the emotions got the better of him before the game had even started.