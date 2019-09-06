Proteas are not a finishing school‚ says T20 batting coach 'Zulu' Klusener

Proteas batting consultant Lance “Zulu” Klusener says there is no time for excuses for the T20 side who are faced with the task of beating India in their three-match series away from home.

South Africa are scheduled to play three T20 internationals against India starting at Dharamsala on September 15 and Klusener said they must hit the ground running because the Proteas are not a “finishing school”.

“I am not into these things of saying that we are young‚ rebuilding or we are these and that because the national team is not a finishing school‚” he said.

“We need to win games because the public demands that. I just hate this thing of saying‚ ‘We are learning‚ we are developing’‚ and‚ ‘Give us a chance’. We must hit the ground running.

“There is quality in this team and I don’t see the point of hiding behind the sayings that we have gaps to fill and we are growing because I just think that it is an excuse to fail.”