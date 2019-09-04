Proteas interim coach Enoch Nkwe has had little sleep since he was given the responsibility of that job almost a month ago‚ but he is excited at the outgoing tour of India‚ which starts with the first T20 in a fortnight.

Nkwe‚ who replaced Ottis Gibson after sweeping changes made by Cricket South Africa (CSA) following the disastrous World Cup in England‚ says there has been a lot of work behind the scenes in preparation for the tour.

“A lot has been happening behind the scenes to find the best formula of going to India‚” he said as the South Africans put finishing touches to their preparations ahead of departure to the subcontinent on Thursday.

“It is sleepless nights but for a good cause and it is also an exciting challenge for everyone. It has been long hours‚ communicating with the support staff and the organisation who have been helpful to ensure that I deliver the right things for the team.

“There has been serious amount of work and we are slowly getting there in terms of building up to the tour. We have been working hard enough to ensure that by the time we come together as a group‚ we are able to create clear direction and structure.”

Nkwe is yet to announce his batting consultant for the Test series but he has roped in former explosive all-rounder Lance Klusener to help him with the T20 series and he is happy to have “Zulu”.