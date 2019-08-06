Cricket South Africa's director of cricket and team director roles are going to have a significant impact on how the organisation runs the team's affairs.

CSA's chief executive officer Thabang Moroe said the move to this structure lies in having individuals more accountable for the team.

The team director will be tasked with the coaching of the national men's team‚ it's culture‚ it's playing environment and the management of the team with the absence of the team manager.

The individual will be appointed by the Director of Cricket‚ who won't only have the team director reporting to him‚ but will be appointed by him.

The director of cricket will also be responsible for the appointment of the new selection convenor and the selection panel.

Acting Director of Cricket Corrie van Zyl will also occupy the role vacated by the selection convenor position Linda Zondi.

“It's a one-stop shop and there's no reason for me to have to go to the board when Corrie needs something.

"We've now been empowered to take decisions and the buck stops with him unless there's a decision he wants to include me on.

"This is where the buck stops and there's no need for us to go to the board and wait for weeks or months for the board to convene for communication to go back to the players‚” Moroe said.

“It allows me as the CEO to focus on the operations of the company and it allows the director of cricket to focus on the cricket structures while having the respective say in the cricket services department like he should.

"It empowers the director of cricket to say to the team director: 'Here's your team‚ do what's needed and I'll hold you accountable.'

"The director of cricket will tell the team director what they're looking for.

"The ingredients the team director puts in place are essential up to the person. It allows everybody to have accountability.”

South Africa has a bumper cricket summer that starts next month with a tour of India that consists of three T20i's and three Tests.

England will be South Africa's visitors over the festive season with the first of four Tests starting on Boxing Day at SuperSport Park in Centurion.

The red-ball part of the tour will be followed by three ODI's and three T20i's.

That'll be followed by Australia's limited over's tour of three T20i's and three ODI's before returning to India at the end of March next year for three ODI's.

Moroe said they hoped to fill the positions by England tour.

“We hope to have the permanent employees in by the England tour but this is a different environment.

"Depending on who the director of cricket is speaking to in terms of the filling of the roles‚ there might be some negotiations in place and that may delay the deadline that he has in place for himself.

"We've set a deadline but we may not meet it‚” Moroe said.