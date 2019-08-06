Dale Steyn drops ball on tests, stays with ODIs

Proteas fast bowler Dale Steyn has announced his retirement from Test cricket, but will be available for one-day international and Twenty20 cricket, he confirmed yesterday.

Steyn, who has battled a recurring shoulder injury that kept him out of the recent World Cup in England, said he has made the decision in order to prolong his international career.

"Today, I walk away from a format of the game I love so much," he said in a media release from Cricket SA (CSA).

"In my opinion, Test cricket is the best version of this game. It tests you mentally, physically, emotionally.

"It's terrible to consider never playing another Test again but what's more terrifying is the thought of never playing again at all.

"So, I will be focusing on ODIs and T20s for the rest of my career to maximise my full potential and ensure my longevity in this sport.

"I'd like to thank everyone in cricket, no one specific, because everyone has been a part of my journey. And I look forward to continuing to play for the Proteas in the shorter formats."