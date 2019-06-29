England’s World Cup on the line against on-form India

How has it come to this?

It’s a question many England fans will be asking now their side’s World Cup hopes are in the balance.

An England side widely tipped to end their World Cup drought by triumphing on home soil find themselves facing the very real prospect of a first-round exit heading into their match against unbeaten India at Edgbaston on Sunday.

England‚ despite coming into the World Cup as the top-ranked side in one-day internationals‚ have lost three pool matches‚ including their last two against Sri Lanka and reigning champions Australia.

Another defeat by Virat Kohli’s India would leave them on the brink of a first-round exit ahead of their concluding match in the 10-team round-robin phase against New Zealand.