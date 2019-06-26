Struggling Rabada says he's done OK

Perhaps because he has spent much of his 24 years as the golden child of South African cricket, Kagiso Rabada doesn't seem to get it.

SA's World Cup campaign foundered on the rocks of their 49-run loss to Pakistan at Lord's on Sunday.

That was their fifth defeat in seven matches, and it confirmed - with two games to go - that they will not qualify for the knockout rounds for only the second time in their eight trips to the tournament.

The 2019 World Cup has been, in short, a disaster for Faf du Plessis's team.