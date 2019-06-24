The frustration of being Faf du Plessis

Faf du Plessis is a fine captain.

Thing is‚ captaincy doesn’t often win matches. Batting‚ bowling and fielding do.

And South Africa have been poor enough in all departments at the Cricket World Cup to be removed from the semi-final equation with two of their league games still to be played.

Suddenly Du Plessis‚ who has pulled his weight with the bat at the tournament better than most of his players by scoring two half-centuries in six innings‚ no longer seems to be the leader who won 66 of the 99 games he had been in charge for — and lost only 29 — before this now wretched tournament.

Seven games in‚ he has led his side to victory just once. And against Afghanistan‚ no less.