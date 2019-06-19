Wet outfield delays South Africa v New Zealand Cricket World Cup match

The toss in the Cricket World Cup match between New Zealand and South Africa in Birmingham on Wednesday was delayed due to a wet outfield after overnight rain.

The umpires made an inspection and decided they would carry out another check at 11:00 am (1000 GMT).

The pitch itself is uncovered and apparently dry but umpires Nigel Llong and Ian Gould said the Edgbaston outfield needed time to dry out.