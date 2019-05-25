Australia's David Warner and Steve Smith booed against England

Australia's David Warner and Steve Smith were both jeered on Saturday in their first match against England following a year-long ban for ball-tampering in what could be a sign of things to come during the World Cup and Ashes.

There were scattered boos when opening batsman Warner walked out to bat in a World Cup warm-up match against tournament hosts England at Southampton after Australia lost the toss.

And when the left-hander arrived at he crease, one fan shouted: "Get off Warner you cheat."

Warner's dismissal for 43, well caught in the deep by Jonny Bairstow after he skied Liam Plunkett legside, was greeted by immediate cheers from England fans.

But there were more boos as he walked off to be replaced by Smith, coming in with Australia 82 for two in the 17th over.

Smith fifty

The BBC reported there were a few chants of "cheat, cheat,cheat", although a lone Australia fan shouted "Get 'em Stevie!".

But there was the customary round of applause from the crowd for a batsman reaching his fifty when Smith got to the landmark off 52 balls, including five fours.