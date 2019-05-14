Surrey sign Imran Tahir for T20s
What will Imran Tahir do after the World Cup‚ considering he’s 40 and will be out of contract with Cricket South Africa (CSA)?
Retire? Fat chance.
Surrey announced on Tuesday that the leg spinner would join them for the county T20 competition‚ which starts four days after the World Cup final.
"I’m always looking for new and exciting opportunities‚” Surrey quoted Tahir as saying on their website.
“That’s how I see the chance to play with one of the most talented playing groups in county cricket.
“When I heard Alec Stewart had asked after me it was an easy decision.”
Stewart‚ Surrey’s director of cricket‚ was quoted as saying: “Imran is a proven matchwinner and with his vast experience of international‚ county and franchise cricket will be a huge asset to us.”
Tahir‚ South Africa’s first-choice white-ball spinner and fresh from leaving the Indian Premier League more than R202,000 richer for finishing as the tournament’s top wicket-taker‚ has played for seven major counties as well as Staffordshire.
But this will be his first stint with Surrey‚ who currently also have the internationally retired Morné Morkel and Dean Elgar‚ as an overseas player‚ on their books.