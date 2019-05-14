What will Imran Tahir do after the World Cup‚ considering he’s 40 and will be out of contract with Cricket South Africa (CSA)?

Retire? Fat chance.

Surrey announced on Tuesday that the leg spinner would join them for the county T20 competition‚ which starts four days after the World Cup final.

"I’m always looking for new and exciting opportunities‚” Surrey quoted Tahir as saying on their website.

“That’s how I see the chance to play with one of the most talented playing groups in county cricket.

“When I heard Alec Stewart had asked after me it was an easy decision.”