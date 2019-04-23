You might not think South Africa have much in common with Australia in World Cup terms‚ but they do this time.

Famously‚ the Aussies have won five of the 11 tournaments yet held. Infamously‚ South Africa have yet to break their duck — despite turning up with one of the strongest squads more often than not.

But both of them will turn up in England next month without a back-up wicketkeeper.

Quinton de Kock is the only specialist stumper in South Africa’s squad‚ as is Alex Carey in Australia’s.

And that’s worrying Ian Healy‚ who told Fox Sports: “I still worry about a warm-up incident‚ if Carey goes down in warm-ups or in the first 10 overs …”

Healy hoped Peter Handscomb‚ who has been behind the stumps in 94 of his 375 games going back to his under-17 days‚ would be in the squad and be able to serve as Carey’s understudy.

But‚ despite scoring a century and three half-centuries in his 12 one-day internationals this year‚ Handscomb lost out on a place in the squad to Steve Smith‚ who has returned from his ball-tampering ban.

“I thought that back-up role was going to be good for [Handscomb] at the World Cup‚” Healy‚ Australia’s keeper in 119 Tests and 168 one-day internationals in the 1980s and 90s‚ said.

“He’s very capable of doing it in the one-day game as we’ve seen for Victoria. I had him in my World Cup squad as a batsman and someone who could do the ’keeping job if there was a warm-up accident or something like that.