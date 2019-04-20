India fines cricketers for 'sexist' chat show remarks

India's cricket board on Saturday fined players Hardik Pandya and Lokesh Rahul $29,000 (R408 645) each for making sexist remarks on a TV chat show that saw them ordered home from a tour of Australia.

Pandya "must make amends" for boasting about his sexual conquests during the celebrity show in which he appeared with Rahul, said an ombudsman who investigated the case.

But with both heading for the World Cup in England and Wales which starts May 30, the inquiry said the fine should close the controversy.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India said the money from the fines will be given to 10 widows of paramilitary constables killed in action and to a fund for the blind created by the sporting body.