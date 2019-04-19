Status update: five players nursing injuries in Proteas’ World Cup squad

There were five players nursing an assortment of injuries who were named in South Africa’s squad for the Cricket World Cup in England and Wales that will run from May 30 to July 14.

South Africa's team doctor‚ Dr Mohammed Moosajee‚ has provided a medical report of the team during the 15-man World Cup squad announcement in Johannesburg on Thursday.

Anrich Nortje (shoulder) is seeing a specialist in Cape Town and is progressing well‚ while Lungi Ngidi (left-sided strain)‚ Tabraiz Shamsi (lower-back discomfort)‚ JP Duminy (shoulder) and Andile Phehlukwayo (right foot) will soon come off the injury report in the coming days and weeks.

South Africa leave for England on May 19 and take on host nation England in their opening match at the Oval on May 30.

Moosajee’s injury update on the five players carrying injuries is: