If South Africa are to rescue the Test series against Sri Lanka at St George’s Park in Port Elizabeth starting Thursday‚ they will have to do so without star seamer Vernon Philander.

Proteas coach Ottis Gibson on Tuesday confirmed Philander had been ruled out of the must-win second Test against the tourists with a hamstring injury.

“Vernon’s got a grade 1 hamstring strain‚” said Gibson.

“This is the last Test match of the summer and he’s pretty much out for 10 to 12 days‚ which rules him out of this Test match.

"There is still a lot more cricket like the (domestic) Momentum One-Day Cup this season so I suppose that’s where he will have to play his cricket for the rest of the summer.”

Gibson did not confirm who would replace Philander but did say that allrounder Wiaan Mulder stood a chance of earning his first Test cap‚ calling him a “like-for-like” replacement.