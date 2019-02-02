Sometimes‚ when a team have played particularly well‚ there’s no point the press asking questions.

Just shut the hell up and get out of the way and let the captain talk.

Friday night at Newlands‚ where South Africa beat Pakistan by six runs in the first T20 international‚ was one of those times.

The home side put up 192/6‚ the highest total in the format at that ground‚ and bowled and fielded like men on fire to limit their opponents’ reply to 186/9.

Happily‚ Faf du Plessis is a bloody good talker. So …

On David Miller‚ who took four catches and claimed two runouts‚ both with direct hits‚ to earn that rare thing‚ a man-of-the-match prize for fielding: “You need to anticipate well and you need to want the ball.

“David is a very good athlete‚ but all good fielders want to go to where the hot spots are; you want to go to to where the ball’s going to go. And that’s the most important thing.

“Sometimes you can sense it on the field‚ in his eyes‚ when he’s not so sure about the hot spots. With Dave‚ he’s always going to the hot spots because he wants to make a play.

“You don’t have to always score runs or take wickets — you can make an impact in the field as well. Those two runouts were brilliant and changed the game for us.”

On Reeza Hendricks‚ who scored 74 and shared 131 with Du Plessis‚ a second-wicket record for South Africa in T20s: “Reeza has improved his consistency. We’ve always known that he’s got flair and is one of those guys who is just beautiful to watch when he cover drives or back-foot drives.

“But he started adding consistency to his game in [the Mzansi Super League‚ where he bookended consecutive centuries with half-centuries and was out in the single figures only twice in nine innings].

“It’s not just one in every five knocks. It’s become three out of five and that’s really important.”