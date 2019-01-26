The Wanderers will be dressed up in various shades of pink on Sunday for the fourth ODI and so will Reeza Hendricks after his calculated match-winning assault against Pakistan on Friday.

Hendricks‚ who came in at first drop as South Africa attempted to chase 318 at SuperSport Park on Friday evening‚ made an unbeaten 83 off 90 balls to help the Proteas secure a 13-run win via the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method as rain cut short proceedings.

Hendricks will again be required to bat in the top as South Africa will attempt to seal the series in one of their favourite fixtures but is happy to contribute in any role that’s asked of him.

In a World Cup year‚ every game counts and so does each run from a selection perspective.

“Whereever they want me to bat‚ I'll bat‚ to be honest‚ but in the top three is generally where I bat – but I'm quite comfortable with any role I'm given‚” Hendricks said.

“I'm happy to have contributed in this game but I'm definitely not looking too far ahead. There's the series at hand and we need to take it game by game.

“This is another opportunity and I'm happy to have contributed. I'm not looking too far ahead.”