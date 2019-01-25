Sipamla‚ who played for the Tshwane Spartans‚ was the joint second-highest wicket-taker in the MSL with 16 wickets at 20.56 after 10 matches.

His economy rate of 8.89 per over was a tad high but his job was to take early wickets and he was very good at that.

Sipamla‚ who went to Grey High School in Port Elizabeth‚ plays for the Warriors when on franchise duty.

Sipamla‚ though‚ wasn't only MSL performer who was rewarded for his good displays.

Gihahn Cloete (Tshwane Spartans/Warriors)‚ Rassie van der Dussen (Jozi Stars/Highveld Lions)‚ Beuran Hendricks (Jozi Stars/Highveld Lions) and Reeza Hendricks (Jozi Stars/Highveld Lions) were the other MSL performers who made the squad.

Van Der Dussen‚ who’s already made an impact in the ODI side‚ was the MSL’s top run-scorer while Cloete made important runs for a Spartans side that struggled in the MSL. Reeza Hendricks scored two of the three MSL tons while Beuran Hendricks took 12 wickets at 17.16 for the same Jozi Stars.

Small wonder the Jozi Stars won the tournament at a canter but selection convenor Linda Zondi said their performances spoke for themselves in terms of their selection.

The notable absentee is Anrich Nortje‚ who would have made the squad if he recovered from his ankle injury.

“Lutho made a very good impression in the Mzansi Super League‚ which is making a big contribution to our talent pipeline in helping to bridge the gap between franchise and international cricket‚” Zondi said.

“Rassie van der Dussen‚ Beuran and Reeza Hendricks‚ Lutho Sipamla‚ Gihahn Cloete and Anrich Nortje were all standout players in the MSL and it is already reaping rich dividends for the future of South African cricket.”

The first of three T20s starts at Newlands on February 1 with the Wanderers‚ with SuperSport Park in Centurion getting their share of short format action on February 3 and 6 respectively.

Proteas T20 Squad: Faf du Plessis (Titans‚ capt)‚ Gihahn Cloete (Warriors)‚ Junior Dala (Titans)‚ Quinton de Kock (Titans)‚ Beuran Hendricks (Highveld Lions)‚ Reeza Hendricks (Highveld Lions)‚ Heinrich Klaasen (Titans)‚ David Miller (Dolphins)‚ Chris Morris (Titans)‚ Wiaan Mulder (Highveld Lions)‚ Andile Phehlukwayo (Dolphins)‚ Tabraiz Shamsi (Titans)‚ Lutho Sipamla (Warriors)‚ Rassie van der Dussen (Highveld Lions).

