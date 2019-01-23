Pakistan's wicket-keeper and captain Sarfraz Ahmed could find himself in hot water over a chirp he directed to Andile Phehlukwayo in Tuesday's second ODI at Kingsmead.

During the 37th over of South Africa's chase of 203‚ Ahmed was clearly heard by the broadcast stump mics saying: “Abey kaale‚ teri ammi aaj kahaan baitheen hain? Kya parwa ke aaye hai aaj?".

Translated literally‚ it means: “"Hey black guy‚ where's your mother sitting today? What [prayer] have you got her to say for you today?"

Proteas team manager Dr Mohammed Moosajee said the team did not lodge a complaint but match referee Ranjan Madugalle has taken up the matter.

Australian Paul Reiffel and South African Bongani Jele were the on-field umpires while West Indian Gregory Brathwaite was the third umpire.