Ottis Gibson has position advertised for a World Cup all-rounder

It is just over four months before the Proteas start their ICC World Cup campaign against hosts England at Kennington Oval in London on May 30 and Gibson has not made up his mind on who is going to be his team’s all-rounder.

Andile Phehlukwayo‚ Chris Morris‚ Dwaine Pretorius and Wiaan Mulder are in the frame to start at the tournament and all of them will get an opportunity in this series against Pakistan and Sri Lanka next month.

“The main position is the No 7 batting all-rounder. In the past we have gone with a bowling all-rounder but we feel that a batting all-rounder gives us an opportunity to play three fast bowlers and a spinner‚” Gibson said.

The coach said the only thing he is certain about is that the Proteas will play with four bowlers who can take wickets‚ but the No 7 spot is giving him a good headache‚ and he is evaluating a number of players.