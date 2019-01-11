Debutant Zubayr Hamza got the Bullring crowd excited with his positive intent and a variety of strokes as South Africa reached tea on day one of the third and final Test against Pakistan with a commanding score of 226/3 after 58 overs.

When they went to the short break‚ Hamza was unbeaten on 38 off 46 but most importantly Theunis de Bruyn was closing in on his maiden Test half-century with a score of 48 off 76. He will take confidence after a run of low scores in this series.

Though De Bruyn took time to carefully construct his innings‚ which included nine boundaries‚ Hamza did not waste time to sample his first international match as he hit the first maximum of the day that was immediately followed by a boundary the next ball‚ shortly after he arrived at the crease.