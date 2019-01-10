South Africans who harbour a sweet tooth will tell you those are not nearly the same thing. But they are part of the same fractured national culture.

What Hamza would be if he plays on Friday is the 100th Test player capped by something called the Proteas‚ which is what Cricket South Africa’s marketing department would prefer you to call what you might prefer to think of as the national team.

Both are flawed concepts. The Proteas are little beyond logos and lip service‚ and no mere sports team could possibly represent a nation. That’s all war is good for.

But the idea that the next oke who makes his Test debut for Faf du Plessis’ side will be the 100th something or other fits neatly with the sorry state of public discourse in South Africa‚ where the slaughtering of a sheep on a beach becomes more prominent than people on the same beach being treated like animals by hired goons.

Instead of learning from the list of 334 men who have played Test cricket for a team that‚ rightly or not‚ call themselves South Africa‚ we try to fiddle the numbers. The lessons are there for all to see‚ if we would only look.

The first 247 of the 334 were white‚ an indelible stain on our history and a fact that still gets in the way of cricket being recognised for what it is: a sport played by South Africans of all flavours.

No. 248 was Omar Henry but another 20 would be picked before Makhaya Ntini became the first black African selected.

Seventy-six players have been blooded since the end of white rule in 1994. Fifty of them — 65.8% — have been of the same race as an estimated 7.8% of South Africa’s population: white.

Only nine‚ or 11.8%‚ have been black Africans — who make up almost 80% of the population.

Whichever way you spin it the nonsense that the integrity of South Africa’s team is being undermined by racially skewed selection remains nonsense.