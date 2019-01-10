Hamza: from clumsy to batty

While Pakistan have to pick up the pieces of what remains of the Test series against the Proteas, the once-clumsy Zubayr Hamza hasn't just morphed into a neat top-order batsman, but one who's on the cusp of being South Africa's 100th Test cricketer since readmission in 1992.

With regular captain Faf du Plessis missing the third Test against Pakistan at the Wanderers starting tomorrow, if picked, Hamza will be South Africa's golden centurion representative.

There's also the significant matter of his senior Cape Cobras teammate Pieter Malan also earning a deserved Test cap should Aiden Markram fail to recover from a thigh injury sustained in the nine-wicket win in the second Test at Newlands in Cape Town.

The Proteas will be captained by Dean Elgar but that's the least of Hamza's concerns - but rebutting his parents' stories about him with a smile was.

"I've heard a lot of stories from my parents, whether it was about me rolling my foot over a football and stuff like that. The one story I'm told is one of me playing football in the kitchen and I ended up being covered in fish oil but I never really thought that cricket was going to be the sport I was going to make a career out of," Hamza said.

"I was more into football but as I've grown up, I've fallen more in love with the sport and the fact that I'm sitting speaking to you guys is just crazy. There's a bit of nerves but I'm enjoying [it]."