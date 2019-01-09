The familiar sight of Albie Morkel on the South African cricket fields is now in the past after the highly respected and former Proteas all-rounder announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Wednesday.

The giant Titans all-rounder and captain‚ who is the elder brother of retired Proteas fast bowler Morne‚ played one Test‚ 58 ODIs and 50 T20s for South Africa between 2004 and 2014 where he took a combined 77 wickets said in a statement issued on Wednesday: “Time has run out for me on the cricket field.”

“I would like to announce my retirement from the game. The last 20 years of my life took me on an incredible journey‚ with so many awesome memories that I will cherish forever.

"I would like to thank (Titans cricket chief executive) Jacques Faul and everyone involved at the Titans for giving me the opportunity to live my dream.

"The squad is in a healthy state and I am looking forward to seeing the progress that the younger players will make.

"I will forever be a big Titans fan.”

Throughout the two decades of service to the Titans‚ Morkel amassed more than 4 000 runs in 77 matches first-class matches with a career-best unbeaten 204 against Western Province during the 2004/2005 in the SuperSport Series.

He also captured 203 wickets. While success prevailed with the red ball on the domestic scene‚ it was in the shorter format that he proved most destructive and his overall one-day career saw him score in excess of 8 000 runs across both limited overs formats while garnering 462 wickets. The 37-year-old made his final appearance for the Titans in October last year during the Abu Dhabi T20 where the Centurion franchise finished runners-up in the inaugural tournament. “I want to say a big thanks to Cricket South Africa‚ because it was a huge honour to represent my country‚" he said.

"Thank you to my family‚ friends‚ supporters and sponsors who were there for me through thick and thin‚ and most importantly my wife who played an unbelievable supporting role‚ allowing me to do what I love.

"Professional sport can be a ruthless space to operate in‚ and it’s impossible to do it without a solid support system.” For the Titans‚ he was part of an era of dominance which includes a unique hat-trick of T20 titles where he was part of the leadership group.

“Albie has been an incredible servant to the Titans‚" said Faul.

"We want to thank him for all his years of sterling service and for all the entertainment and success he brought to SuperSport Park.

"He was massively respected in the changeroom‚ and lived in the stands‚ and that is a tribute to not only his ability as a cricketer‚ but also as a person.”