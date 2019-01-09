Cricket star Pandya's 'misogynist' comments on women spark anger

India cricket chiefs Wednesday ordered star all-rounder Hardik Pandya to explain sexist comments made on a TV chat show despite his apologies for the remarks that sparked social media outrage.

Pandya said he "got a bit carried away" as he explained his bragging about his prowess with women on the show that aired Sunday.

Pandya and batsman Lokesh Rahul, who also took part in the interview, have both been ordered to explain their comments.

Both are currently on India's tour of Australia.

"We have sent show cause notices to Hardik Pandya and K.L. Rahul for their comments," Board of Control for Cricket in India administrator Vinod Rai was quoted as saying by the Press Trust of India news agency.

"They have been given 24 hours to give an explanation."