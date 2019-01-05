Faf goes where no-one has gone in 10 months in Mzansi

Faf du Plessis accomplished at Newlands on Friday what no-one else has done in South Africa since April last year.

Before Friday‚ nobody besides South Africa’s captain had savoured this feat for 68 Test innings played in his country‚ and the previous player to do so was Du Plessis himself.

What was this achievement‚ this thing that has been out of reach of every other cricketer who has stepped over the boundary in Mzansi for 10 months?

A Test century.

Du Plessis’s 103 marked the first time any player has reached three figures in South Africa since he scored 120 against Australia at the Wanderers in April.

So all that talk about South Africa being a difficult place to bat is more than just talk.

It’s a truth that’s bolstered by the fact that the average number of runs scored per wicket in all the Tests played there — 29.82 — is lower than anywhere else besides Ireland‚ which has hosted only one match. In every other country the average is above 30 runs per wicket.