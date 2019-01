South Africa captain Faf du Plessis won the toss and elected to bowl first in the second Test against Pakistan at Newlands on Thursday.

South Africa opted to drop spinner Keshav Maharaj‚ allowing bowling all rounder Vernon Philander to return to the side.

Pakistan left out seamer Hassan Ali‚ while introducing Muhammad Abbas.

Teams:

South Africa - Aiden Markram‚ Dean Elgar‚ Hashim Amla‚ Faf du Plessis (captain)‚ Theunis de Bruyn‚ Temba Bavuma‚ Quinton de Kock‚ Vernon Philander‚ Dale Steyn‚ Kagiso Rabada‚ Duanne Olivier.

Pakistan – Fakhar Zaman‚ Imam ul Haq‚ Shan Masood‚ Azhar Ali‚ Asad Shafiq‚ Babar Azam‚ Sarfraz Ahmed (captain)‚ Muhammad Amir‚ Yasir Shah‚ Muhammad Abbas‚ Shaheen Afridi.