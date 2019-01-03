Keshav Maharaj is a good humoured young man who is probably not at all bothered about being left out for the second Test against Pakistan at Newlands on Thursday.

At least‚ outwardly. But when he is safely behind the door of his hotel room he might let his guard down and punch a pillow. Or two. Or three. Even four.

Hotel rooms posh enough to host international cricket teams always have too many pillows.

But how come one spinner is too many for an international cricket team?

Maharaj will have heard‚ from senior figures in the dressing room‚ about simply being the right horse on the wrong course. Bad luck mate.

He will have been reassured that his place is not in any way under threat‚ that he remains South Africa’s first-choice spinner.