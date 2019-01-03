While there’s the significant matter of the second Test match between South Africa and Pakistan rumbling on in the serene surrounds of Newlands‚ the Cape Cobras have set the pace in the Four-Day franchise series.

With their regular home venue taken over by the national team because of the prestigious New Year’s Test‚ Ashwell Prince’s side have to make the 1‚000km trek up the N1 from Cape Town to Bloemfontein to face the Knights. All matches start on Friday.

The Cobras received a timely Christmas gift from the Dolphins‚ who crushed the second-placed Highveld Lions in the most recent round in mid-December.

While the Cobras narrowly got past the Warriors by 37 runs in Port Elizabeth‚ the 279-run hammering the Dolphins inflicted on the Lions in Johannesburg gave the Cape Cobras the necessary breathing space.

The Cobras have 126.18 points from their six matches‚ five of which have been won outright.

The Highveld Lions‚ who’ll have a chance to avenge their heavy December defeat if the Durban weather allows when they travel to Kingsmead to face the Dolphins‚ have 95.72 points from their six matches.

While the Lions were clearly hung over from the Mzansi Super League (they provided the core of the Jozi Stars team‚ including the winning coach Enoch Nkwe)‚ they're the only side who have beaten the Cape Cobras this season.

The 30-point gap though is a big one and they’ll need some results to go their way while they also win their remaining matches.

In this weekend’s other clash‚ the Titans‚ who’ve drawn four of their six matches‚ travel to East London to tackle the inconsistent Warriors.

To keep their rather slim title hopes alive‚ the Titans need to get maximum points in a season where draws (four)‚ have stymied their progress this season.

Their 82.6 points keeps them slightly alive but they’re well off the Cobras’ pace.

The Warriors have struggled this season with three losses‚ two draws and a sole win from their six games but have a dangerous enough side to ambush the Titans.