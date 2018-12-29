Impressive Duanne Olivier poses nice selection headache for SA ahead of Newlands Test

SA captain Faf du Plessis has admitted that fast bowler Duanne Olivier has left them with a selection conundrum ahead of the New Year’s Day Test against Pakistan at Newlands in Cape Town next week.

Olivier only played in Centurion because of the absence of the now fit again Vernon Philander but made the most of the opportunity after impressing with his maiden ten-wicket haul and highly impressive match figures of 11/96 against the experienced Pakistan batsmen.

“It will be difficult to drop him (Olivier) for Newlands‚ wickets play a part but there is a mental aspect when it comes to Test cricket.

"You must create fear in the batsman’s eyes and you could sense that he made it uncomfortable for Pakistan‚” said Du Plessis after SA wrapped up a six wickets victory in the first Test at SuperSport Park.