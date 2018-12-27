SA go to the lunch break of day two of the Boxing Day Test with a slender lead
South Africa went to the lunch break of day two of the Boxing Day Test in Centurion with a slender lead of 42 runs after they were bowled out for 223 in 60 overs by Pakistan.
It was a good turnaround by the Proteas with the bat as they added 96 runs to their overnight score of 127/5 where they trailed by 54 runs when stumps were called by umpires on the opening day on Wednesday.
The Proteas started the day two with half centurion Temba Bavuma on 38 and nightwatchman Dale Steyn on 13‚ but when they departed during the first session they had added fifteen and ten runs to the scoreboard respectively.
The other notable contributor to the scoreboard was Quinton de Kock‚ who scored 45 under difficult circumstances of batting with members of the tail‚ and Kagiso Rabada who added 19 while Keshav Maharaj only made four runs.
The other notable contributor to the scoreboard was Quinton de Kock‚ who scored 45 under difficult circumstances of batting with members of the tail‚ and Kagiso Rabada who added 19 while Keshav Maharaj only made four runs.
The first wicket to fall for South Africa on day two was Steyn on 23 when he edged ball to wicket keeper and captain Ahmed Sarfraz as he tried to attack Muhammad Amir with only 20 minutes gone in the day.
He was followed by half centurion Bavuma who was also caught by Ahmed from the bowling of Shaheen Afridi having scored a knock of 53‚ which included nine boundaries in the 128 minutes he was on the crease.
Maharaj did not last long as he was later trapped in front by Azhar Ali.
Rabada and De Kock followed just before lunch leaving Duanne Olivier unbeaten without scoring.