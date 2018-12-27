SA go to the lunch break of day two of the Boxing Day Test with a slender lead

South Africa went to the lunch break of day two of the Boxing Day Test in Centurion with a slender lead of 42 runs after they were bowled out for 223 in 60 overs by Pakistan.

It was a good turnaround by the Proteas with the bat as they added 96 runs to their overnight score of 127/5 where they trailed by 54 runs when stumps were called by umpires on the opening day on Wednesday.

The Proteas started the day two with half centurion Temba Bavuma on 38 and nightwatchman Dale Steyn on 13‚ but when they departed during the first session they had added fifteen and ten runs to the scoreboard respectively.