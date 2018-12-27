South Africa and Pakistan are contesting the first of their three-Test series in searing heat and away from the field the airwaves are hotting up too.

Temperatures in the upper 30s were recorded on the first two days of this Test‚ but some hot under the collar viewers and listeners of the SABC and to a much lesser degree SuperSport‚ are asking questions about the quality of their respective broadcasts.

The SABC‚ who with much fanfare got broadcast and bragging rights to the recently completed Manzi Super League (MSL) have had a much diminished presence at this Test.

The embattled organisation is producing the bulk of their television broadcast from their studios‚ while their radio transmissions are coming from within the bowels of their adjacent Auckland Park tower block.

The broadcaster who is in the throes of aggressive cost-cutting deemed it too great an expense to dispatch an outside broadcast unit 45km north up the M1 and N1 motorways.