Proteas fast bowler Duanne Olivier says a first innings lead of any margin in the Boxing Day Test will create pressure on Pakistan and put South Africa in a better position to win this match.

The South Africans reached stumps on the opening day with a deficit of 54 runs but the good news for them is that they still have Temba Bavuma‚ who looked good and was unbeaten on 38‚ together with nightwatchman Dale Steyn‚ who was on 13.

They still have Quinton de Kock and Keshav Maharaj‚ who are capable with the bat‚ and the rest of the tail in the form of Kagiso Rabada and Olivier who will be tasked with the job of extending the Proteas’ lead beyond the 181 that was put by Pakistan.

“I assume that it will be a low scoring game but the most important thing for us is to get a lead and it does not matter how big.