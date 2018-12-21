Steve Smith has eye on World Cup and Ashes, expects English backlash

Former Australia captain Steve Smith said on Friday he hopes to return to international cricket in time for the 2019 Cricket World Cup and is braced for a "hostile" reception from English fans once his ball-tampering suspension finishes.

Smith was facing Australian media for the first time since his teary apology at a news conference at Sydney airport on March 29, when he pledged to "do anything" to make up for his mistake in Cape Town.

The 29-year-old told reporters it had been tough at times watching Australia play from the sidelines and said he was determined to break back into the side for the May 30-July 14 World Cup and the Ashes beyond that.