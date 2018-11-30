Anrich Nortjé’s removal from the Mzansi Super League (MSL) equation on Thursday because of an ankle injury that requires surgery prompted all the obvious questions.

Except‚ it seems‚ the one that matters most: when will he be back to bowling fitness?

Could it be that the marketing mavens have done such a good job of smokkeling the koppe of Mzansi’s cricketminded public that they expect the world to end the moment the last ball is bowled in the final on December 16?

Don’t drink the Kool-Aid‚ mense. It’s a fun tournament but it’s just another T20 tournament — like the one that went before and the one that will come after.

If these things serve any purpose beyond making money‚ it’s to identify players who could go on to the bigger‚ better challenge of international cricket.

Players like Nortjé‚ a fast bowler who knows what it’s like to let fly at 150 kilometres an hour.