Jozi Stars say finding their best team form is around the corner

Jozi Stars coach Enoch Nkwe says finding their best form is a matter of when and not if as the Mzansi Super League log starts to take shape.

The Stars will be playing in their third home game when they host fellow struggling Durban Heat at the Wanderers on Friday evening.

The Stars are on five points and the Heat on four and are placed second from bottom and bottom respectively after four games each.

The Stars have been well beaten in their other two home games by the log leaders Cape Town Blitz and second-placed Nelson Mandela Bay Giants.

Their sole win was a comprehensive one against the Paarl Rocks while the Tshwane Spartans pipped them to the post on Wednesday afternoon.