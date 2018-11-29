Irate Dean Elgar fires expletive-ridden salvo at the critics
Moments after scoring an unbeaten 79 to help the Tshwane Spartans beat the Jozi Stars in the Mzansi Super League (MSL) on Wednesday‚ batsman Dean Elgar angrily fired a salvo at the critics who have pigeon-holed him as a red ball cricketer.
Elgar said it was ‘bulls**t’ that some experts have decided to classify him as a player only suited to the longer format of the game.
“Being classified as a red ball player started early in my career and I don’t know why because I have done well in all the formats‚” said the Proteas Test opener.
“I don’t see why it was ever the reason.
"I just think one person particularly had something to say and everyone went with it because he is an expert.
"It is a bitter taste in a player’s mouth when those kinds of things are said.
"It is disappointing because a lot of players are limited in their careers because of that.
"I think it is bulls**t to have someone pigeon-hole a player and everyone goes with it.
"It is unfair‚ very unfair.
“I don’t box myself as a red ball player.
"I don’t really care about what the critics say because it is about how I feel about my game.
"I have always been a white ball player‚ that’s what I played growing up at school where we never played the longer format.”
Elgar played some delightful strokes that yielded five boundaries and four maximums at Centurion.
The opinionated left-handed batsman‚ who has played in 51 Tests for the Proteas‚ seven ODIs innings and is yet to feature in an international T20‚ went on to say that he hasn’t lost hope of going to the 2019 Cricket World Cup next year.
“It is not to say I won’t go‚" he said.
"Anything can happen because opportunities can come your way and you just have to be ready.
"I always had those ambitions and they will live with me until I retire.
"It puts a smile on my face knowing that an opportunity may come one day and if it doesn’t come I will still be happy with what I have done with my career.
"It will be nice if it happens but those things are out of my hands because I can’t select myself.
"I just have to put runs under my belt and help my team."
Elgar also revealed that he blundered before the match by forgetting that he was opening the batting. He received a mouthful from coach Mark Boucher.
“I made a blunder before the game because I thought I was batting three and Theunis de Bruyn was opening‚" he said.
"I asked the coach‚ he looked at me and said some choice words.
"I am very happy because I have always thought that I am suited for this format at the top of the order.”