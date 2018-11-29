Moments after scoring an unbeaten 79 to help the Tshwane Spartans beat the Jozi Stars in the Mzansi Super League (MSL) on Wednesday‚ batsman Dean Elgar angrily fired a salvo at the critics who have pigeon-holed him as a red ball cricketer.

Elgar said it was ‘bulls**t’ that some experts have decided to classify him as a player only suited to the longer format of the game.

“Being classified as a red ball player started early in my career and I don’t know why because I have done well in all the formats‚” said the Proteas Test opener.

“I don’t see why it was ever the reason.

"I just think one person particularly had something to say and everyone went with it because he is an expert.