Anrich Nortje injury blow for Cape Town Blitz

There's good news for the Tshwane Spartans but bad news for the Cape Town Blitz as fast bowler Anrich Nortje has been ruled out for the rest of the Mzansi Super League with an ankle injury.

The Spartans top-order will remember Nortje well from their opening encounter and they'll be glad that they are facing the Blitz at home on Saturday evening without him.

However‚ Dale Steyn looms as a significant threat for the Cape Town unit.

Cape Town Blitz coach Ashwell Prince said Nortje's injury-enforced loss is a massive one.

“It's a big blow for us because from a bowling front‚ he's been the one guy that's been lighting up the tournament with his sheer pace.

"He's been on fire for the better part of the tournament‚” Prince said.