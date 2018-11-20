National convenor of selectors Linda Zondi says the Proteas are very close to finding their best 2019 Cricket World Cup squad mix.

With only 10 ODI's left against Pakistan and Sri Lanka left next year to iron out any teething issues‚ there's an imperative that players perform and book their spots for next year's 12th 50-over show-piece that'll be taking place in England.

South Africa will open their account against England at the Oval in London on May 30.

The Proteas consummately beat Australia in a three-match ODI series‚ a junket that Zondi feels has answered a few lingering questions.

“We had a lot of questions that we answered in the Australian series.

"It's a pity we had a couple of players who were injured with JP Duminy being the example. He played well in Sri Lanka and we would have loved to see him in the Australia series‚” Zondi said.